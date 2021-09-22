Malaika Arora reveals last message sent to Arjun Kapoor as she blushes

During a recent episode of Supermodel of the Year, Malaika Arora read out the final text message she wrote to her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. She also stated that he is well familiar with her.

Malaika Arora was honest with her co-judge Milind Soman during the latest edition of Supermodel of the Year. She even disclosed the last text message she wrote to her lover, actor Arjun Kapoor, about crushes, turn-ons, and turn-offs.

On being asked about a female model she has the ‘hots’ for, Malaika said, “I have an insane crush on Daniel Craig. Bond. Because I just know we will bond really well. Female crush, I would say Bella Hadid.”

Milind then asked, “Do you and your partner have this thing where you are allowed one infidelity? Who is that person?” Malaika instantly replied, “Danny Boy. Listen yaar, have you seen him with the little shorts of his coming out of the ocean? Uff.”

“I really like a guy who is a little rough around the edges. I like that. Too prissy, chikna, nahi hota. Outrageously flirtatious. I like somebody who can kiss really well,” Malaika listed three things that turn her on in a man. She also revealed her biggest turn-off: a man who gossips.

When Milind asked Malaika to name one person who knows her inside out, she said, “I would definitely say Arjun. He knows me, he gets me, he understands me, he annoys me.” Malaika blushed as she revealed the last text message she sent Arjun: “I love you too.”

Arjun and Malaika have been together for several years. On his birthday in 2019, they made their romance Instagram official.