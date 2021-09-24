Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “having the last laugh” with their Netflix deal

Experts are concerned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will end up having the last laugh.

According to Express, “the couple is writing a new chapter in the age-old American story of reinvention and self-determination by announcing that they are rejecting the British monarchy for the stuff of American dreams,” which was brought to light by culture expert Patricia Grisafi.

“They’ve decided that Hollywood can give them more power over their lives and influence over everyone else than Buckingham Palace.”

“Meghan is having the last laugh as she and Harry fully embrace America,” Ms. Grisafi added.

“Contrary to what the British press would have you believe, Harry has stated that he would not be dragged kicking and screaming.”