Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning a trip to NYC for the global citizen live event

This weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going across the country to attend the Global Citizen Live event in New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an in-person appearance at the 24-hour performance-packed broadcast, according to a press release, in order to assist raise awareness of vaccine inequities around the world.

Along with many other world leaders, Harry and Meghan will appear on Central Park’s Great Lawn to urge governments to work together to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring that vaccines are distributed equally in poorer countries.

Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, and Lizzo will perform with the pair.

The Sussex couple will not be advocating for vaccination equity for the first time in New York, as they previously took part in Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World in May.