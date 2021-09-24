Over mounting pressure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘reconsidering’ UK christening

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 12:12 pm
Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Due to rising social pressure, experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reconsidering their choice to have Lilibet christened in the United Kingdom.

During an interview with The Sun, royal author and critic Adam Helliker remarked, “They seem to have quite entrenched opinions about the privacy of family functions.”

“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don’t want an international circus.”

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

39 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are "having the last laugh" with their Netflix deal

Experts are concerned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will end up...
11 hours ago
Netizens criticized Veena Malik on her recent Statement

Actress Veena Malik wants Pakistanis, especially those in the showbiz to have...
12 hours ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks gorgeous in deep red Bridal attire, see photos

Sumbul Iqbal is a versatile Pakistani television actress. She has appeared in...
12 hours ago
Firdous Jamal talks about his controversial Statement over Mahira

Firdous Jamal is a popular Pakistani television, stage, and film actor. He...
13 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan at Juhi Chawla's party when she was fast asleep

Shah Rukh Khan is a Bollywood actor, producer, and television personality from...
13 hours ago
TikTok star Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's private video goes viral, Watch video

The latest video from TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak has...