Over mounting pressure, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘reconsidering’ UK christening
Due to rising social pressure, experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reconsidering their choice to have Lilibet christened in the United Kingdom.
During an interview with The Sun, royal author and critic Adam Helliker remarked, “They seem to have quite entrenched opinions about the privacy of family functions.”
“I think having the christening in the UK will be putting too much pressure on them. And I think Meghan will be putting her foot down and say no we don’t want an international circus.”
