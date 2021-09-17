Mehwish Hayat wins heart in red floral t-shirt, see photos

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She received millions of appreciation for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense. She was also rewarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Recently, the Dil Lagi actress shared her picture on her Instagram account in a red floral t-shirt and as she gives red-chic vibes in this picture.

“I’m everything you want but can’t have,” she captions the post.

Have a look:

In the picture, Mehwish can be seen donning half sleeves red t-shirt with floral print on it pairing it with blue jeans and complimented her look with sunglasses.