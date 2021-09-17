Mehwish Hayat wins heart in red floral t-shirt, see photos
Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She received millions of appreciation for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense. She was also rewarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
Recently, the Dil Lagi actress shared her picture on her Instagram account in a red floral t-shirt and as she gives red-chic vibes in this picture.
“I’m everything you want but can’t have,” she captions the post.
Have a look:
In the picture, Mehwish can be seen donning half sleeves red t-shirt with floral print on it pairing it with blue jeans and complimented her look with sunglasses.
Read More
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power
Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral
The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video
Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral
Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...