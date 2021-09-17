Mehwish Hayat wins heart in red floral t-shirt, see photos

Raba NoorWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 11:03 pm
Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is a well-known actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry. She received millions of appreciation for her acting abilities, beauty, and fashion sense. She was also rewarded by Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Recently, the Dil Lagi actress shared her picture on her Instagram account in a red floral t-shirt and as she gives red-chic vibes in this picture.

“I’m everything you want but can’t have,” she captions the post.

Have a look:

In the picture, Mehwish can be seen donning half sleeves red t-shirt with floral print on it pairing it with blue jeans and complimented her look with sunglasses.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish touches on finding new self-power

Tiffany just weighed in on the self-empowering feeling she felt after shaving...
5 hours ago
WATCH: Minal Khan entrance video in her 'susral' goes viral

The most beloved social media duo Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram...
6 hours ago
Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree

Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire....
6 hours ago
Faryal Mehmood claps back at naysayer over criticizing her dance video

Pakistani actress Faryal Mehmood has some outstanding acting and dancing skills. Recently...
6 hours ago
Watch: Hareem Shah recent videos in a car goes viral

Tiktok star Hareem Shah, a social media celebrity and dancing sensation, has...
6 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence says she wants to find a balance between career and motherhood

Jennifer Lawrence is looking forward to starting a family with her husband,...