Minal and Ahsan sets couple goals, melts the hearts of netizens with post-wedding pictures, see photos

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently married, continue to win over the hearts of fans everywhere. The couple took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from their wedding with their followers.

It’s been official that Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have become husband and wife. The love birds are all the buzz on social media and fans are really happy to see them together. The two have emerged as Pakistan’s next great famous pair. The couple became the talk of the town after Minal’s engagement, admitting that they are dating. With a lavish wedding ceremony, the two have finally made it official.

The couple had a glamorous week-long wedding celebration, Minal and Ahsan’s wedding was a fairy tale come true, from the lavish dholki and Mayun to the luxurious Barat and Valima wedding events.

Fans are curious to see how the newlyweds are adjusting to their new life now that we’ve all seen the wedding images. The newlyweds continue to look stunning, taking to social media to enchant admirers with more romantic yet elegant snaps.

Minal just shared her Dawat look on Instagram, and fans can’t stop gushing.

Have a look!