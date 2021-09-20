Newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping after marriage, ‘shop’o’clock’
Our beloved newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping for the first time after her marriage. The Jalan actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Khan in September in a luxurious wedding.
The internet was flooded with the exuberant star-studded wedding function of Minal and Ahsan.
Recently, the diva has shared the latest clicks on her Instgaram account from her shopping with the caption, “shop’o’clock.”
Take a look at her picture:
In the picture, Minal can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black jeans, amid covid-19 she puts a face mask on and holding a handbag and sunglasses in her hand.
She also shared her throwback picture from Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Read More
Mahira Khan & Atif Aslam will be seen together in 'Ajnabi' after 10 years
Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and world-renowned singer Atif Aslam are set...
Madhuri Dixit oozes elegance, beauty in her latest photoshoot
Madhuri Dixit is an actress from India. Madhuri Dixit made her Bollywood...
Ananya Panday new post piqued fans interest in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’
Ananya Panday has been going places these days and she has a...
Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in the latest pictures
Kangana Ranaut is a well-known Bollywood actress from India. She was born...
Jannat Mirza's new TikTok video goes viral, watch
Jannat Mirza is a beautiful Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...