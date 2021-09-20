Newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping after marriage, ‘shop’o’clock’

Our beloved newlywed Minal Khan went out for shopping for the first time after her marriage. The Jalan actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Khan in September in a luxurious wedding.

The internet was flooded with the exuberant star-studded wedding function of Minal and Ahsan.

Recently, the diva has shared the latest clicks on her Instgaram account from her shopping with the caption, “shop’o’clock.”

Take a look at her picture:

In the picture, Minal can be seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black jeans, amid covid-19 she puts a face mask on and holding a handbag and sunglasses in her hand.

She also shared her throwback picture from Amsterdam, Netherlands.