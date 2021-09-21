Minal Khan celebrates husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram birthday with family

Newlywed Minal khan is celebrating her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s birthday with her family and some close friends.

Took to Instgaram, the Jalan actress shares an adorable couple picture to wish Ahsan a belated birthday. “My babies birthday dinner, Happy birthday my love,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

She also posted a series of pictures and videos from Ahsan’s birthday dinner on her Instagram story.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are also spotted at Ahsan Mohsin’s birthday dinner.

The newlywed duo is giving us couple goals with matching outfits.

It should be noted that Minal tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Khan on 10 September in a luxurious wedding.

The internet was flooded with the exuberant star-studded wedding function of Minal and Ahsan.