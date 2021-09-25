Minissha Lamba moves with her lover says, exciting and delightful
Minissha Lamba is an Indian film actress. She was born on 18th January 1985 in India. In the film Yahaan, she made her first appearance. In the year 2008, she starred in the movie titled Bachna Ae Haseeno, her major achievement until now.
Minissha Lamba her boyfriend Akash Malik are living together. It was a “wonderful, amazing” experience, according to the actor.
She wrote with a bunch of pictures from the trip, “Happy Happy Akki Mal… I wish you so much love and happiness <primarily with me of course> Here’s to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for…the Most fun Travel buddy.. My best date for a dinner out… The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town. To many more Birthdays together… Have a great one sweety ..(with me of course).”
