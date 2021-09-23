Netizens criticized Veena Malik on her recent Statement

Actress Veena Malik wants Pakistanis, especially those in the showbiz to have ‘boundaries.’ Speaking in a recent interview, In a recent interview, Veena Malik discussed the dress code dos and don’ts that should be followed in the profession.

“Pakistan is sovereign land, people are wearing every type of dress here, and girls have the freedom to wear the clothes of their own choice. I believe government should make a dress code for showbiz as well, there should be some mentioned boundaries of dressing outlined by government for people in showbiz,” said Veena.

She continued, “Those industries which have no limits, where people can do any sort of wired acts, I find that scary”. She concluded, “There should be a limit.”

Netizens were quick to respond to Veena Malik’s latest statement when it became widely circulated on social media. The keyboard warriors couldn’t resist and started bashing Veena Malik.

Have a look!