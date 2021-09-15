Queen Elizabeth sends Prince Harry a heartfelt note on his 37th birthday

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 04:22 pm
On Wednesday, British Queen Elizabeth II sent a touching birthday message to her grandson, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 37.

Buckingham Palace concurrently shared the Queen’s birthday message for Prince Harry on its official royal family Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Prince Harry’s charming images from their royal visit of Australia in 2018, which included a photo with Meghan Markle, were also released with a nice birthday letter from the Queen.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!” was written on the images.

Harry, who has a close relationship with the Queen, is expected to spend his 37th birthday in Montecito with Meghan Markle and his two-year-old son Archie and three-month-old baby Lilibet.

He is currently residing in the United States, where he shares an £11 million mansion with his family in Montecito, California.

On his 37th birthday, Prince Harry got love and warm wishes from his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

