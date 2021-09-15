PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor holds Jeh in her arms as she leaves with Saif, Taimur
On Wednesday morning, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were sighted at the Mumbai airport with their sons Taimur and Jehangir. Pictures can be found here.
On Wednesday morning, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were photographed at the Mumbai airport with their boys, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. The family’s whereabouts are unknown. Paparazzo accounts posted pictures of them on the internet.
Kareena went for a denim top, light blue jeans, and sneakers for her vacation outfit. Saif was dressed in a half-sleeved black shirt, white slacks, and brown shoes. Taimur was clothed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, while Jehangir was dressed in a black onesie.
Saif, Kareena, Taimur, and Jehangir went on vacation to the Maldives just a few weeks ago. On the trip, Saif celebrated his birthday.
Saif’s horror-comedy, Bhoot Police, was released on Friday, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.
