PHOTOS: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his 39th birthday with celebrity friends

Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with some close celebrity friends at his residence.

Shahzad Sheikh is the son of legendary actor Javed Sheikh and brother of Momal Sheikh, who is also a well-known actor in Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

Took to Instagram, the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor shared multiple pictures from his birthday bash and wish himself with a caption, “Salgirah Mubarak Mujhe.”

He added, “Thank you everyone for your love and warm wishes.”

Have a look:

At his birthday party Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are also spotted.

Ayeza Khan also wishes him under the comment section. “Happy Birthday,” she wrote followed by heart emojis.