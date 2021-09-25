PHOTOS: Sidharth Malhotra looks extremely handsome as he bids adieu to Leh

Sidharth Malhotra is currently on cloud nine as a result of the overwhelmingly positive response to his and Kiara Advani’s flick Shershaah since its release.

Sidharth Malhotra recently traveled to Leh to kick off the first Himalayan Film Festival with a showing of Shershaah, where he was honored by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

Sidharth uploaded new images while posing one final time in Leh on Saturday (Today), as he prepared to fly back to Mumbai following a great trip to Leh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth wrote, “Thank you Leh for being a warm host yet again! Until we meet next time…” With it, he tagged everyone responsible for putting together his handsome look for the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth is dressed in a teal green jacket with a high neck black top, matching slacks, and shining leather shoes in the images. To finish off his smart outfit, the actor wore a cool pair of sunglasses.