Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures
Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos in a sari of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.
She shared the pictures with the caption “Dream without fear, love without limits 🤍🌸✨ There is a certain romance in wearing a Saari, it feels grand and feminine at the same time! Thank you to @haseensareebysidra Handmade Earrings by @mubarahsjewellery These are lovely to look at and even more beautiful to wear.”
The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.
Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.
