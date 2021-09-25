Photos: Zhalay Sarhadi looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Tahir Yameen

25th Sep, 2021. 05:32 pm
Zhalay

Zhalay Sarhadi shares her gorgeous photos in a sari of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

She shared the pictures with the caption “Dream without fear, love without limits 🤍🌸✨ There is a certain romance in wearing a Saari, it feels grand and feminine at the same time! Thank you to @haseensareebysidra Handmade Earrings by @mubarahsjewellery These are lovely to look at and even more beautiful to wear.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zhalay Sarhadi Official (@zhalay)

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on Instagram and there are also interesting comments from users.

Zhalay Sarhadi is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked in the entertainment industry since 2008.

 

