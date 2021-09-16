Zhalay Sarhadi shares her love for night-suits and pets
Zhalay Sarhadi is a multi-talented Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has been working in the entertainment industry since 2008.
She is quite active on social media and never fails to impress her followers by uploading her most recent gorgeous photos. Here are a few latest pictures of Zhalay Sarhadi. She posted the caption ” I love night suits and cats! So you can imagine there is so much love in this picture! 🤍🌸✨ The pajamas are from @bloodorangebyr This baby baba is #fudge.”
Take a look!
She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Kitni Girhain Baqi Haim, Madham Madham, Main Mummy Aur Who, Mutji Bhar Mitti, Nadamat, Halka Na Loo, Digest Writer, Jstuju, and many more.
