Priyanka Chopra sitting crossed legs in a private jet, see photos
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is recently on her shoot for the upcoming series Citadel.
The actress took a private jet to Spain where she take off for her shoot.
The desi girl gave her fans desi vibes in a picture shared by her team’s Instagram page, Priyanka can be seen sitting in the flight with her legs crossed and fans call her ‘India wale.’
Take a look at her picture:
In the picture, Priyanka can be seen donning a black and white striped shirt, beige pants, and a brown jacket.
Fans call her a true desi girl in the comment section, one wrote, “Loved her style of sitting,” another wrote, “That’s the most comfortable way to sit..kudos to you Priyanka..You still are our Desi girl.”
