Sara Ali Khan’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Tahir Yameen

13th Sep, 2021. 06:43 pm
Sara bold pictures

Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actress from India. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, a well-known Bollywood actor, and Amrita Singh, a well-known actress.

The actress shared bold pictures of herself on Instagram, which quickly went viral. She shared the photos with the caption “Only from the heart can you touch the sky.”

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who is now on vacation in the Maldives and she uploaded a slew of hot photos showing off her gorgeous beach body in a bikini.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Minal Khan's throwback dance video goes viral, watch video

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...
5 hours ago
Fiza Ali looks stunning in black and white picture

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...
6 hours ago
Kylie Jenner's new videos will make your heart skip a beat

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...
6 hours ago
Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in new alluring photo

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...
7 hours ago
Hareem shah recent video sets the internet on fire

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...
7 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar and his wife gush fans with their adorable social media banter

Bollywood's rising star Sara Ali Khan, who is currently on Maldives vacation...