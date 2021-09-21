Shawn tells his shocking opinion on Taylor’s boyfriend Joe ‘he could turn into a villain’

Shawn Mendes appeared on Vanity Fair’s lie detector test interview and answered some challenging questions. Justin Bieber, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is also on the list.

The Wonder Singer, Shawn Mendes shared some of his most honest thoughts. Mendes offered his thoughts on Joe Alywn, saying that he has a “villain look,” in a surprising remark.

Mendes was asked if he is still in touch with Taylor Swift and if they exchange messages during his lie detector test. The artist swiftly responded, stating that he consults her for music advice on a regular basis.

When asked what he thinks of her lover Joe Alwyn, Shawn began by describing him as a “nice person,” but was interrupted for his deceitful response, following which he confessed the truth.

After getting caught on the lie detector, Shawn said, “I’m lying a little bit? Yeah, I mean, he’s kind of got a little bit of a villain look about him. He looks like a nice guy but, like, he at any movement could turn into a villain, you know?”

Shawn later added that it was Joe’s blue eyes that made him hard for him to trust Alwyn as he said, “He’s got really blue eyes and I struggle with eyes that blue, you know? Like I find it easier to trust brown eyes.”

Mendes also got real about Justin Bieber, revealing that the two had never discussed the singer’s 2018 Met Gala appearance with Bieber’s now-wife Hailey Baldwin.

Shawn also admitted to being frightened after seeing Justin for the first time, claiming that his face twitched as a result.