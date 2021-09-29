Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender

American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for the very first time on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Badlands singer posted a picture that featured a collection of two candid shots featuring her son dangling in her arms with a satisfied smile.

Take a look!

“The best birthday gift there is,” she wrote in the caption along with the picture.

In the picture shared by Halsey, Ender can be seen wearing a red, yellow, and blue suit, a blue beanie, and brightly colored socks.

Halsey is popularly known for her hits albums like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

It should be noted that Halsey gives birth to her first child in July 2021.