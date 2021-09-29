Singer Halsey unveils first-ever pictures of baby Ender
American singer and songwriter Halsey showed off her son Ender’s face for the very first time on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Badlands singer posted a picture that featured a collection of two candid shots featuring her son dangling in her arms with a satisfied smile.
Take a look!
“The best birthday gift there is,” she wrote in the caption along with the picture.
In the picture shared by Halsey, Ender can be seen wearing a red, yellow, and blue suit, a blue beanie, and brightly colored socks.
Halsey is popularly known for her hits albums like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.
It should be noted that Halsey gives birth to her first child in July 2021.
Read More
Photo: Zareen Khan looks stunning in dress
Zareen Khan is an Indian film actress. She was born on 14th...
Rakhi Sawant’s new bold photos set the internet on fire
Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model and actress. She was born on...
Zhalay Sarhadi latest photoshoot with daughter
Zhalay Sarhadi is known as a beautiful and talented actress in the...
Nia Sharma’s latest bold photos set the internet on fire
Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. She was born on...
Model Saeeda Imtiaz shares her travel diaries on Instgaram
Saeeda Imtiaz is a stunning Pakistani actress and model. She began her...