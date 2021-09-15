Sumbul Iqbal shares a gorgeous photo, fans praise her ethereal beauty

Tahir Yameen

15th Sep, 2021. 06:52 pm
Sumbul

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani actress who also works as a television presenter. She’s one of those actresses who’s always inspired a positive and hopeful reaction from the audience.

She is quite active on her social media accounts and never stays behind in impressing her audience by sharing her latest pictures. Here is the latest photo of Sumbul Iqbal.

Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Rait Aur Angan, and many more.

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...
5 hours ago
BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...
6 hours ago
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...
6 hours ago
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...
6 hours ago
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...
6 hours ago
Sharmila Faruqi respond to Gohar Rasheed on blaming the victim

Actress Sumbul Iqbal is known for her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion...