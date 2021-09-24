Twitteratis hilariously react to Umar Akmal’s TikTok video
Umar Akmal is a former Pakistani cricketer who represented the country between 2009 and 2019. The Pakistan Cricket Board has banned him for eighteen months for not disclosing offers related to spot-fixing.
On August 1, 2009, Akmal made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka, on August 12, 2009, he made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against Sri Lanka, and on November 23, 2009, he made his Test debut against New Zealand. He is a right-handed batsman and a part-time spinner. Like his two brothers, Adnan and Kamran, Umar has kept wicket for the national team in many ODIs.
Now Umar Akmal has been quite active on TikTok. Akmal has posted a new Tiktok Video on a cheesy Bollywood song. After his new TikTok video, netizens shared hilarious reactions on social media.
Watch Umar Akmal TikTok video here:
I watched it so now you have to too pic.twitter.com/HKpRZSBwLV
— Ali (@altaza_) September 21, 2021
Have a look at Twitterati’s reaction to this video!
Read More
Sonnalli seygall’s new bold Photo sets internet on fire
Sonnalli Segall is an Indian actress and media personality. She is...
Jannat Mirza’s new video goes popular
Jannat Mirza is a gorgeous Pakistani fashion designer, actress, and Tik Tok...
Hajra Yamin looks stunning in bridal festive attire, see photos
Hajra Yamin is a Pakistani actress. She was born on 6th April...
Atif Aslam joins TikTok for his upcoming song ‘Ajnabi’
Pakistani renowned singer Atif Aslam also stepped into the world of TikTok...
Alia Bhatt shares her natural glowing selfie
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actor. She was born on 15 March...