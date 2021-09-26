Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the US.

According to the details, his departure has been delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Dr. Tariq Shahab, who is the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan is overseeing arrangements for Sharif’s treatment in the US, said to media that the actor’s blood pressure dropped at dialysis.

Earlier, the ailing comedian was due to leave for the United States for treatment on Monday morning.

The air ambulance was scheduled to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 11:00 tonight (Sunday) but unfortunately it has been delayed.