Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health

Raba NoorWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 12:41 am
Umer Sharif

Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the US.

According to the details, his departure has been delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.

Dr. Tariq Shahab, who is the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan is overseeing arrangements for Sharif’s treatment in the US, said to media that the actor’s blood pressure dropped at dialysis.

Earlier, the ailing comedian was due to leave for the United States for treatment on Monday morning.

The air ambulance was scheduled to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 11:00 tonight (Sunday) but unfortunately it has been delayed.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

1 hour ago
Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara Kumar 'A Happy Daughters Day'

On world's daughters day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wishes her daughter Nitara...
3 hours ago
Feroze Khan announces his upcoming drama serial ‘Ay Mushte Khaak’

After the success of Khuda or Mohabbat 3, Feroze Khan is all...
5 hours ago
PHOTOS: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his 39th birthday with celebrity friends

Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with some close...
5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor announces release date of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her...
14 hours ago
Britney Spears' father is accused of secretly recording the singer's bedroom conversations

According to a new documentary, Britney Spears had no sense of privacy...
14 hours ago
Dua Lipa stuns fans as she walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week

On Friday evening at Milan Fashion Week, British singer Dua Lipa startled...