Umer Sharif’s departure delays for US, next 48 hours are critical for his health
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, hours before he was to leave for the US.
According to the details, his departure has been delayed after doctors said the next 48 hours are critical for his health.
Dr. Tariq Shahab, who is the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan is overseeing arrangements for Sharif’s treatment in the US, said to media that the actor’s blood pressure dropped at dialysis.
Earlier, the ailing comedian was due to leave for the United States for treatment on Monday morning.
The air ambulance was scheduled to land at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 11:00 tonight (Sunday) but unfortunately it has been delayed.
Read More
Akshay Kumar wishes daughter Nitara Kumar 'A Happy Daughters Day'
On world's daughters day, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wishes her daughter Nitara...
Feroze Khan announces his upcoming drama serial ‘Ay Mushte Khaak’
After the success of Khuda or Mohabbat 3, Feroze Khan is all...
PHOTOS: Shahzad Sheikh celebrates his 39th birthday with celebrity friends
Pakistani actor Shahzad Sheikh is celebrating his 39th birthday with some close...
Kareena Kapoor announces release date of her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has finally announced the release date of her...
Britney Spears' father is accused of secretly recording the singer's bedroom conversations
According to a new documentary, Britney Spears had no sense of privacy...