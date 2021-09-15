Usman Mukhtar joins Twitter; here’s the reason why!

Pakistani showbiz’s acclaimed actor Usman Mukhtar has announced that he has joined Twitter and also detailed the reason for making his account on the microblogging site.

Usman Mukhtar tweeted: “Hello Twitter! I am finally on Twitter. This is my only official account. All other accounts are fake. I have mentioned it in my Instagram. – Usman Mukhtar.”

Hello Twitter!

I am finally on Twitter. This is my only official account. All other accounts are fake. I have mentioned it in my Instagram. – Usman Mukhtar pic.twitter.com/YRfpsgub0O — Usman Mukhtar Official (@MukhtarHoonMein) September 14, 2021

He further revealed the reason behind his joining. The actor said: “Had to make an account on Twitter because of all fake accounts.”

He further said, “I was not on Twitter until yesterday, fake accounts were pretending to be me so decided to make a Twitter. Have mentioned this username on my official Instagram as well.”

Usman Mukhtar is a Pakistani actor, director, and cinematographer who was born on 27 July 1985. He began his career as a filmmaker in 2006 and as a theatre actor in 2007.

He directed music videos and short films and performed in numerous plays. After that, he had a role in the 2018 film Parchi, for which he also served as a cinematographer.