Video: Shraddha Kapoor steals the spotlight in wine-belted saree
Indian actress Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely gorgeous in her recent saree attire. The actress is pairing up with the leading Indian clothing brand and shared her excitement on social media.
The Baaghi actress took her Instagram and posted a video of herself wearing a wine-belted saree from her shoot.
Take a look:
The picture featured the Bollywood diva donning a fuss-free and chic wine tunic saree that came with cut sleeves and a deep V-neck to add to the hotness quotient.
Leaving her wavy tresses open down her shoulders, Shraddha completed her attire with a pair of golden stilettoes. She accessorized her look with traditional rings and bangles, a pair of gold jhumkas, and a gold choker to ace the royal contemporary look.
