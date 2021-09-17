WATCH: Amir Khan joins daughter Ira Khan for dinner as he gives her goodbye hug

On Thursday, Aamir Khan was seen having dinner with his daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai. The actor took a break from filming his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir Khan can be seen in paparazzi images leaving a restaurant in Khar wearing a black top and grey plaid leggings. Ira was dressed in beige slacks and a cream-colored shirt. Blue masks were worn by both of them.

As they prepared to go, Ira left her father down at his car. Aamir was about to get into his car when he realized he hadn’t given Ira a goodbye embrace.

Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta, have two children together: Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir Khan has a son named Azad Rao Khan with his second wife, Kiran Rao. In 2002, Aamir divorced Reena, and in July, he announced his split with Kiran.