WATCH: Deepika Padukone drops pictures from her badminton session

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shares a series of pictures and videos from her powerful badminton session with PV Sindhu. The actress and Sindhu played a game together at what appears to be an indoor badminton facility.

Took to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani starlet posted her pictures while playing badminton with Sindhu and wrote, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1,” alongside her post.

Take a look:

After her post goes viral on social media her fans are starting predicting in the comment section that if a biopic on PV Sindhu was coming up with Deepika in the lead role.

One wrote in the comment, “That means I was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPICCCCCC,” another wrote, “Is there a biopic on the wayyy.”