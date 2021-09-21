WATCH: Deepika Padukone drops pictures from her badminton session
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shares a series of pictures and videos from her powerful badminton session with PV Sindhu. The actress and Sindhu played a game together at what appears to be an indoor badminton facility.
Took to Instagram, the Bajirao Mastani starlet posted her pictures while playing badminton with Sindhu and wrote, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1,” alongside her post.
Take a look:
After her post goes viral on social media her fans are starting predicting in the comment section that if a biopic on PV Sindhu was coming up with Deepika in the lead role.
One wrote in the comment, “That means I was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPICCCCCC,” another wrote, “Is there a biopic on the wayyy.”
