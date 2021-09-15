Did you know the price of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh luxurious Bangalow?

Raba NoorWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 09:10 pm
Deepika Padukone

Leading Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh have recently bought a new Bangalow in Mumbai.

According to Indian media reports, the two were spotted in the Alibagh area of ​​Mumbai this week and now there are reports that they have bought a Bangalow there for the holidays.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer have reached the Registrar’s Office in Ali Bagh and completed the paperwork to buy a Bangalow with a total value of about Rs 200 million.

In addition, about Rs. 13.2 million has been paid in the form of stamp duty on this house.

Deepika and Ranveer have bought the Bangalow in the coastal area of ​​Ali Bagh, while the bungalow also has a clump of coconut and chalia trees.

