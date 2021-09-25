Which BOL Kaffara is better? Neha Kakkar? Jubin? BOL Beats?

BOL Beats, one of the emerging platforms for all the desired artists, is working at its best to promote a vast number of singers and artists who are still unidentified and waiting for their fate to shine.

With all the remarkable achievements, BOL Beats has achieved another milestone as its original version of BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga has surpassed 105 million views on YouTube, becoming one of the most viewed songs ever released in India.

The song has garnered immense love and appreciation since its release.

Sung by Sehar Gul Khan and Shehbaz Fayaz Qawwal, the song is worth listening to as the singers did their best to make this song tug at the heartstrings of the listeners with their soulful voice.

Watch Video Here:

On the other hand, T-Series in collaboration with BOL Beats has released its own version of the same song featuring Jubin Nautiyal by the name of Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai.

Watch Video Here:

Jubin Nautiyal added more charm to the song with his stellar singing skills complimented by a beautifully shot video.

Jubin Nautiyal is the hottest property in the Indian Music Industry as the singer is known to have thrown back-to-back hits that have taken the world like a storm. His recent song “Lut Gaye” became a huge hit with 861 million views in 5 months which was also produced by T-Series. Dil Galti Kar Betha Hai has garnered immense praise from the public.

On the other hand, the most viewed female artist on YouTube, Neha Kakkar has also presented her style to the popular song. The cover has also been loved by everyone and is out by the name of ‘BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga’.

At the moment, Neha Kakkar is the biggest singer in South Asia. In 2019, Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on YouTube with 4.2 billion views. Recently, she became the first Indian singer to win a YouTube Diamond Award. Her talent can be seen in the latest version of BOL Beats song, BOL Kaffara Kya Hoga.

Watch here:

Which version of ‘BOL Kaffara’ do you think is the best??