Yami Gautam gives a sneak peek into her prep for the character of ‘possessed’

Yami Gautam has received a lot of media attention recently, not just for her personal life but also for her work life. The actress, who recently married Aditya Dhar, wowed everyone with her performance in the film Bhoot Police.

In the Pavan Kirpalani directed film, Yami portrays a possessed girl. Yami has resorted to social media to share a glimpse of her preparation for her role in the horror-comedy as she is overwhelmed by the love she is receiving.

Yami expressed her excitement for the role of a possessed girl in Bhoot Police by writing that she was inspired by her love of horror films.

She also revealed that getting into character took her three hours of make-up and that filming was difficult for her due to her neck issue.

“My love for horror films was one of the main reasons that got me excited to play the part in #BhootPolice, where I get ‘possessed’. It wasn’t easy as it took 3 hours for me to get into this look and 45 mins to get out of it, each day, shooting bare feet & with cable work, throughout the chilly nights in Himachal… Despite my neck injury, I wanted to do everything myself, and my Yoga practice helped me to achieve it to a great extent. Although, I wish I could take some professional training but the pandemic restrictions made it impossible at that time,” Yami wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Furthermore, Yami also mentioned that she is overwhelmed with the love coming her way and that she would love to do such a role again. She added, “I did whatever best I could on the set! These are a part of the challenges that come along with the profession I love so much! And I will do it again and again! Thank you for giving me so much love, again & making the pain seem absolutely worth it!”