Yashma Gill looks ravishing in red

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Kab Mere Kehlaogai, Umme Haniya, Ab daikh Khuda Kia Karta ha, and many more.

Recently, Yashma shared gorgeous photos on Instagram which is getting popular among the fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Yashma Gill. it can be seen that Yashmi Gul is wearing a red frock.

Have a look!