Yashma Gill looks ravishing in red

Tahir Yameen

26th Sep, 2021. 12:24 am
Yashma looks

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on 20th November 1989 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2016 with the drama series Meri Saheli Meri Bhabhi.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Khataakar, Pyar Kai Sadqai, Gustakh Dil, Ghari Do Ghari, Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja, Kab Mere Kehlaogai, Umme Haniya, Ab daikh Khuda Kia Karta ha, and many more.

Recently, Yashma shared gorgeous photos on Instagram which is getting popular among the fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Yashma Gill. it can be seen that Yashmi Gul is wearing a red frock.

Have a look!

 

 

Adsence 300X250

Read More

22 mins ago
Hania Aamir shares her latest alluring pictures

Hania Aamir has long been a well-known figure in the entertainment industry....
42 mins ago
Urwa Hocane looks fabulous in her latest pictures

Urwa has dropped insanely gorgeous pictures on her Instagram which went viral...
57 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new bold pictures sets internet on fire

Popular Tv star Mawra Hocane recently went for gorgeous pictures that took...
1 hour ago
Minissha Lamba moves with her lover says, exciting and delightful

Minissha Lamba is an Indian film actress. She was born on 18th...
2 hours ago
Areeba Habib’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

A mesmerizing photo of Pakistan showbiz industry’s actress Areeba Habib is doing...
2 hours ago
Mahira Khan paying tribute, by celebrating 10 years of 'Humsafar'

Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actress who was born on December 21, 1984....