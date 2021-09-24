Zhalay Sarhadi wishes Jumma Mubarak with new gorgeous photos
Zhalay Sarhadi is a versatile Pakistani actress. She was born on 11th June 1981 in Karachi. She has been a part of the Showbiz industry since 2008 and has earned the hearts of millions of people.
Pakistani diva left her fans drooling once again with her charm. The beautiful star looks simple-yet-amazing in a shalwar kameez.
Zhalay Sarhadi took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself. She is donning a traditional outfit. Keeping her makeup and hair all simple and minimal she looked elegant.
She shared the photos with the caption “Jummah Mubarak 🤍🌸✨ Have a wonderfully peaceful and safe week ahead! Ameen! Ordered these beautiful earrings from @sparklet.pk Came in a cautiously wrapped up lovely box.”
