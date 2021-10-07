Ahsan Mohsin Ikram claps back at naysayers for making derogatory comments on his wife
Pakistani actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who is currently on his honeymoon trip to Dubai, gave a befitting reply to a naysayer backlashing his wife’s choice of clothes.
He hit back at a troll on Instagram for making derogatory comments on his better half Minal Khan. “Sorry to burst your bubble but I dream of a liberal Pakistan where women are allowed to make their own decisions and are not controlled by their husbands, brothers or fathers,” said Ahsan.
The actor further added, “My job is to guide, never dictate.”
The Parchayee pair is currently on their honeymoon in Dubai after a stay in Maldives for over four days.
Both Minal and Ahsan recently shared beautiful and steamy photos from Maldives at an underwater restaurant.
They took to their separate Instagram handles and showered love on each other with magical underwater photos. “What can I say, Words are not enough to describe how I feel about you .. don’t ever change. Love you forever,” wrote Minal Khan.
View this post on Instagram
All the loved-up moments and snaps of the couple have received immense love and heart reactions from fans and netizens. They are completely awestruck with their choice of spots for the lovely honeymoon.
The celebrity couple got engaged earlier this year and announced their wedding on September 10 among friends and family members.
