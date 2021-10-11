Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor celebrated his 79th birthday and on the special occasion, his granddaughter Aaradhya wished him a happy birthday along with an adorable photo alongside grandfather Big B on Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram account.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Her post read, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa. LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.”

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan also wishes his dad Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday with a stunning video to pay tribute to him.

Along with a clip, Abhishek wrote, “great actor, the perfect role model. A great mentor but most importantly: To the best father.”