Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya pens a birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, October 11, 2021.
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor celebrated his 79th birthday and on the special occasion, his granddaughter Aaradhya wished him a happy birthday along with an adorable photo alongside grandfather Big B on Aishwarya Rai’s Instagram account.
Have a look:
Her post read, “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa. LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND.”
Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan also wishes his dad Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday with a stunning video to pay tribute to him.
Along with a clip, Abhishek wrote, “great actor, the perfect role model. A great mentor but most importantly: To the best father.”
