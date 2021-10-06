Alizeh Shah and Muneeb Butt latest photoshoot will leave you amazed

Tahir Yameen

06th Oct, 2021. 06:52 pm
Alizeh Shah

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 9th June 2000. She started her acting career with the drama serial Daldal.

She is known for her leading roles in several televisions serials including Ehd e Wafa, Tum Mujrim Ho, Dil Mom Ka Diya, Ishq Tamasha, Tere Naal Luv Ho Gaya, and many more.

The photoshoot of the famous and gorgeous actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Alizeh Shah with the famous actor Muneeb Butt has gone viral on social media.

Have a look!

 

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

 

