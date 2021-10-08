LSA 2021: Asim Azhar reveals a star-studded song from his upcoming album

Fans of Asim Azhar, rejoice!

The heartthrob singing sensation, who never fails to make waves with his melodies, is back with another hit for fans.

In an interview with a News channel from the Lux Style Awards rehearsal studios, Asim revealed the release of a new music video for his upcoming album, which stars some very special people.

“A song from my next album is releasing soon and it will feature very special people.”

When asked what the name of his album is, Asim stated that he has not yet decided.

“I’m still thinking about the name. I’m working on it, it’s almost done.”

Speaking further about the significance of being recognized through awards and accolades, Asim admitted that his fans’ love is more valuable to him than any other award.

“If I’m being honest, for me, the biggest award is appreciation from fans because you will only be recognized in awards when people love you. So the most important awards are my fans and their love, and then of course Lux Style Awards have been around for 20 years, so it is also a big nod for any artist.”

“But for those artists who have never received any award, my advice to them is not to focus on them, focus on garnering love from fans,” Asim continued.