Asim Azhar turns saviour for a girl by contacting his designer friend; take a look!

Singer Asim Azhar, popularly known for his amazing singing skills, recently turned a saviour for a girl whose tailor ruined her saree by asking his namesake, designer Asim Jofa to help her out.

While engaging in an #AskAsim session with fans and netizens, Asim Azhar received an unusual comment from a disappointed woman after her saree was destroyed by the tailor.

“Tailor ny meri saree kharab kardi hy . There is no-one, I can share my pain with. Sb down hy mein kisko rona sunaon. I feel like my world is falling apart. Suggest me something. (The tailor has spoilt my sarree. There is no one I can share my pain with. Everything is down. I fee like my world is falling apart) @AsimAzharr#Askasim,” wrote the female fan.

Responding to her query, the Ghalat Fehmi singer shared a screenshot from his conversation with designer Asim Jofa, asking him if he could fix the fan’s problem.

“Yaar. I’m sorry that happened. But I just spoke to my friend @asimjofa for you & he will make you a happy girl. send him your details!” he replied.

Take a look:

Yaaar. I’m sorry that happened. But I just spoke to my friend @asimjofa for you & he will make you a happy girl. 😊 send him your details!!#AskAsim https://t.co/e6zMfnwJOs pic.twitter.com/bVRHV9lwsf — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 4, 2021