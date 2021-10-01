Daniel Craig praises Kate Middleton at premier of ‘No Time To Die’

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

01st Oct, 2021. 03:13 pm
Daniel Craig

On Monday, Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the World Premiere of “No Time To Die.”

At the star-studded event, Prince Charles, his wife Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William all met J Craig.

According to a British journalist, when Daniel Craig saw Kate Middleton at the premiere of his film, he exclaimed, “You look jolly lovely!”

“No Time To Die” is Craig’s final appearance as British secret agent 007.

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006’s “Casino Royale,” received glowing reviews.

“No Time To Die,” which was supposed to be released in April 2020 but has been delayed three times since, had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its stars and British royals in attendance.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

15 hours ago
Ushna Shah burst over filmmakers says ‘not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan’

Ushna Shah, an actor, is disappointed with Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...
16 hours ago
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos

Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
17 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress, watch video

Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and dancer. Her performance as Palwasha...
19 hours ago
Mahi Baloch's latest bridal shoot increases her ethereal beauty, see photos

Mahi Baloch is the beautiful emerging talent of the Pakistani showbiz industry....
20 hours ago
Hareem Shah latest video makes the internet gushing over her, watch video

Hareem Shah is a Pakistani social media personality, active on TikTok. On...
22 hours ago
Britney Spears is finally free from her father's control

Leading American singer Britney Spears gained her father's right to interfere in...