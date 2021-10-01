Daniel Craig praises Kate Middleton at premier of ‘No Time To Die’

On Monday, Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the World Premiere of “No Time To Die.”

At the star-studded event, Prince Charles, his wife Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William all met J Craig.

According to a British journalist, when Daniel Craig saw Kate Middleton at the premiere of his film, he exclaimed, “You look jolly lovely!”

“No Time To Die” is Craig’s final appearance as British secret agent 007.

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006’s “Casino Royale,” received glowing reviews.

“No Time To Die,” which was supposed to be released in April 2020 but has been delayed three times since, had its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its stars and British royals in attendance.