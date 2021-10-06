Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous & stylish in her latest photoshoot

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 07:15 pm
Ayeza

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on 15th January 1991 in Karachi. She has been in the industry for a long time.               

Ayeza Khan has shared pictures from her recent photoshoot on her Instagram account and her fans are so excited to look at their favorite celebrity. Friends and fans were quick to comment on the star’s stunning photos.

In the photo shared by Ayeza Khan, it can be seen that the actress is looking very beautiful. She has 10.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

The viral picture is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users.

