Bollywood stands up for Shah Rukh Khan amid son Aryan’s controversy

Sanjay Gupta, Farah Khan, filmmakers, Ali a jewelry designer, have joined the chorus of supporters for Shah Rukh Khan in the film business.

Following the arrest of his son Aryan in a drug-related case, several industry luminaries have openly shown their support for Shah Rukh and his family.

Sanjay Gupta, the director of films like Kaante and the current Mumbai Saga, tweeted on Sunday. “Shahrukh Khan has always been there in his own way for every one that has ever needed help and reached out to him. THIS I CAN SAY FOR A FACT!”

Within a second he added, “I am a father. My son is 10yrs old. God forbid he has to pay the the price for my beliefs. So not f****n fair!”

Farah, who is the sister of Sussanne Khan, wrote, “SRK and family have my support. Always have and always will have my support. Have known them personally too long and know they are good people. I pray all goes well for them. @iamsrk.”