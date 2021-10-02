Demi Lovato discusses non-binary identity ‘I’m as masculine as I am feminine’

Demi Lovato, an American singer, has revealed that she identifies as both a male and a woman, months after coming out as non-binary.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer, Demi Lovato addressed what it means to be non-binary in an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb.

“The way that I explain being non-binary to people, or gender non-conforming, is for me personally – I can’t speak to everyone in their experience – when I came to the realization that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine,” they said.

“My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman, or just a man, I identify as both,” they shared.

They added that they still “have a lot of grace” in regards to correcting people about their pronouns.

“I still mess up sometimes and say ‘Oh, I can’t wait to be an aunt one day’, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what word do I use?’ I think for that one we’re going to use ‘aunkle’.”