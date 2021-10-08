Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan welcome their baby girl

Share this post on

Sarah Khan and her husband Falak Shabir welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Friday, and the singer announced the happy news to his followers.

The Zindagi singer confirmed the good news on Instagram, sharing a lovely photo of the newborn’s hand.

He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

“App sab ke pyar or dua ka shukria,” Falak further said.

Messages of congratulations began to flood in quickly after he announced the birth of his daughter.

Sarah Khan and Falak tied the knot on July 16, 2020.