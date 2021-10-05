Ghana Ali says Bilal Saeed copies Zayn Malik in his latest song
Pakistani popular singer Bilal Saeed has shocked his fans with his new and exotic look in the latest song Mitti Da Khadona. Bilal in his new song changed his entire look even his fans couldn’t recognize him.
While sharing the song on his Instagram, he wrote, “Mitti Da Khadona is a narration of the helpless nature of love and how it evolves from expectation of loyalty and affection to something beyond reciprocity.”
Meanwhile, actress Ghana Ali while sharing her thoughts over Bilal saying that he imitates American-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik in his latest song.
Sharing both pictures on her Instagram stories Ghana suggested that Bilal has copied Zayn Malik’s look. “Is it only me or his look is inspired by Zayn Malik?” questioned the Dilruba star.
