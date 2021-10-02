Hania Aamir’s latest picture is doing rounds on social media

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani film and television actress. she has been seen working on a variety of projects, including dramas and films.

Took to Instagram, she posted her photo on Instagram which is being liked by fans.

Have a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial)

The viral video is getting a lot of likes on social media and there are also interesting comments from users. After her video went viral, her admirers reacted positively. She has 4.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her fans and followers filled her comments section with love and applause.