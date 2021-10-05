Indian actor Aly Goni pours in sincere prayers for late comedian Umer Sharif

Indian actor Aly Goni expresses his deep sorrow over the passing of Pakistan’s legendary comedian Umer Sharif after a prolonged illness on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Ye Hain Mohabbatein star showered the undisputed King of Comedy with tribute and sincere prayers. “RIP #UmerShareef sir. Allah jannat ul firdous ata farmaye #legend,” wrote Aly Goni.

RIP #UmerShareef sir Allah jannat ul firdous ata farmaye 🙏🏼 #legend — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 2, 2021

Also, Indian celebrities like Anupam Kher, Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Pakistani actors Hareem Farooq and Mehwish Hayat, as well as American comedian Jeremy Mclellan have also taken to social media to join those mourning while paying tribute to the legendary icon.

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif, 66, passed away in Germany on Saturday after battling serious health problems.

Sharif’s demise was confirmed by Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal.

“With deep sorrow, it is announced that Mr Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany,” he tweeted. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way.”

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021

Before his demise, the iconic human being had boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US on Sept 28. However, his condition deteriorated on the way and was admitted to a hospital during a stopover in Germany.

The veteran actor’s medical condition became a subject of national concern after he made a video appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to help him secure a visa to travel abroad for medical treatment.

The federal government had assured him that it would help and the Sindh government also stepped in, sanctioning Rs40 million for his treatment.