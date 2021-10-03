Joe Jonas wife Sophie Turner shares a loved up moment in matching outfits

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

03rd Oct, 2021. 12:25 pm
Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner performed with Joe Jonas and the Jonas Brothers at Fenway Park in Boston. The couple was photographed wearing matching baseball jerseys and looking adorable.

The couple, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner was also photographed kissing one other on stage in a lovely shot. The photo of the couple kissing in front of an empty stadium is enough to melt your heart.

Joe shared a photo of his and Sophie’s romantic encounter on Instagram. In the post, he also included a series of images of him smoking cigars with his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas.

The band seemed to be celebrating after their performance at a sold-out Fenway Park stadium. Sharing the amazing photos, Joe captioned his post as “Magical night in Boston.”

Joe and Sophie’s cute photo received a lot of love from fans and also Disney alum Vanessa Hudgens who commented on the same saying, “Love it.” Also, Patrick Schwarzenegger left a string of heart emojis on Joe’s post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

The pair was recently sighted in New York, where they were joined by their daughter Willa and brother Nick Jonas for a dining outing. Sophie has been hanging out with Joe while he is on tour with the Jonas Brothers on their Remember This tour.

