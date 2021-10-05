Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback picture of son Jeh, see photo

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback picture of youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and the fans can’t stop gushing over him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recently took to Instagram and posted the adorable photo of Jeh with a heartfelt caption.

“My life, your cheeks, and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena said.

Fans and other B-town celebrities began showering Jehangir with love shortly after Kareena tweeted the adorable snapshot of her little son. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

Kareena will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside superstar Aamir Khan.