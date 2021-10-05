Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback picture of son Jeh, see photo

Sana FatimaWeb Editor

06th Oct, 2021. 12:54 am
Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback picture of youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and the fans can’t stop gushing over him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor recently took to Instagram and posted the adorable photo of Jeh with a heartfelt caption.

“My life, your cheeks, and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena said.

Fans and other B-town celebrities began showering Jehangir with love shortly after Kareena tweeted the adorable snapshot of her little son. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

Kareena will next be seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 mins ago
Sarah and Falak share their preparations for the baby’s arrival, see photos

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are a celebrity couple and soon-to-be parents,...
13 mins ago
'Dirilis: Ertugrul' actress Zeynep Kızıltan aka Goncagül ties the knot

Famous Turkish drama "Dirilis: Ertugrul" actress Zeynep Kızıltan aka Goncagül recently got...
26 mins ago
Javed Sheikh open-up about the Bond he shared with Umer Sharif

One of the prominent hosts of Pakistan Nida Yasir lately hosted a...
1 hour ago
Ghana Ali says Bilal Saeed copies Zayn Malik in his latest song

Pakistani popular singer Bilal Saeed has shocked his fans with his new...
2 hours ago
Mawra Hocane looks gorgeous in her white outfit

Mawra Hocane is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. She was born...
2 hours ago
Mehar Bano recreates Ayesha Omar look from two decades of Lux Style Awards

Pakistani bold actress Mehar Bano recreated iconic looks of our media industry...