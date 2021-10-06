Kurulus:Osman: Season 3 premiers today on 6th October 2021

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 10:44 am

The highly anticipated third season of “Kurulus: Osman” will premiere today on Wednesday.

Millions of fans are anxiously anticipating the release of the new season of the popular Turkish series which is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul.”

“Kurulus: Osman” depicts the story of the Ottoman Empire’s founder Osman Bey.

On the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Television is now airing “Dirilis: Ertugrul” with Urdu dubbing. “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” a TV series about Osman’s father, has broken multiple YouTube records.

The cast and crew are busy promoting the upcoming episodes.

Ozge Torer, who plays Bala Hatun in the show, also shared a new season teaser on her Instagram.

Ozge, who plays Osman Bey’s wife in “Kurulus: Osman,” is adored by millions for her outstanding performance in the historical drama.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

12 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday message for her brother-in-law Karan

Sonam Kapoor took to her official social media account to share some...
21 mins ago
Nora Fatehi recalls 'hustle' as a waitress in teenage years 'customers can be mean'

Since her Bollywood debut, Nora Fatehi has come a long way in...
23 mins ago
HBO released the first teaser trailer for House of the Dragon

In "House of the Dragon," Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in...
31 mins ago
Watch Sara Ali Khan admires gorgeous sunrise as she fell in love with the nature

Sara Ali Khan is one of the actresses that are very active...
41 mins ago
NCB sends Aryan Khan's phone to forensic while he's provided with science books in custody

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been...
50 mins ago
Asim Azhar seems not interested to reveal his marriage plans; take a look!

The Ghalat Fehmi singer Asim Azhar recently appeared in an #AskAsim session...