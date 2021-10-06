Kurulus:Osman: Season 3 premiers today on 6th October 2021
The highly anticipated third season of “Kurulus: Osman” will premiere today on Wednesday.
Millions of fans are anxiously anticipating the release of the new season of the popular Turkish series which is a sequel to “Dirilis: Ertugrul.”
“Kurulus: Osman” depicts the story of the Ottoman Empire’s founder Osman Bey.
On the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Television is now airing “Dirilis: Ertugrul” with Urdu dubbing. “Dirilis: Ertugrul,” a TV series about Osman’s father, has broken multiple YouTube records.
The cast and crew are busy promoting the upcoming episodes.
Ozge Torer, who plays Bala Hatun in the show, also shared a new season teaser on her Instagram.
Ozge, who plays Osman Bey’s wife in “Kurulus: Osman,” is adored by millions for her outstanding performance in the historical drama.
