Lindsay Lohan’s new podcast announcement brings joy to her admirers

Web Desk BOL News

06th Oct, 2021. 03:03 pm

Lindsay Lohan’s followers will soon be able to contact her in real-time owing to a podcast she will be launching soon.

For her new business, the actress revealed she had teamed with Studio 71, a media organization.

Lohan told her followers, “I’m excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast.”

“I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”

 

The company also made the announcement on Instagram in a post that stated, “Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!”

Variety said that the podcast will premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Lohan is the newest addition to the Studio 71 podcast family, which also features Jeannie Mai from The Real and Bob Saget from Full House.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 mins ago
Fans, friends and family attend Umer Sharif's funeral prayers in Karachi

KARACHI: Hundreds made their way to Karachi's Umer Sharif Park on Wednesday...
10 mins ago
The song ‘Ayi Bahar’ marks the return of the band KASHMIR

  Ayi Bahar, a lively and amusing track, marks the return of...
25 mins ago
‘Why do we seek approval from West?’ says Nawazuddin Siddiqui of his Emmy nomination

For his performance in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui...
28 mins ago
Ayeza Khan serves couple goals with hubby Danish in a recent click

One of the most lovely celebrity couples Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor...
43 mins ago
Dur-e-Fishan reveals why she feels depressed watching herself on screen

The fresh face of Pakistani showbiz, Dur-e-Fishan is undoubtedly a timeless beauty....
59 mins ago
Kristen Stewart discusses her role as Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart opened up about her role as Princess Diana in the...