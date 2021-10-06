Lindsay Lohan’s new podcast announcement brings joy to her admirers

Lindsay Lohan’s followers will soon be able to contact her in real-time owing to a podcast she will be launching soon.

For her new business, the actress revealed she had teamed with Studio 71, a media organization.

Lohan told her followers, “I’m excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast.”

“I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.”

The company also made the announcement on Instagram in a post that stated, “Studio71 is excited to announce that actress, singer, and entrepreneur @lindsaylohan has partnered with us to launch her first-ever podcast. We cannot wait for listeners to hear this never-before-seen side of Lindsay!”

Variety said that the podcast will premiere in late 2021 or early 2022.

Lohan is the newest addition to the Studio 71 podcast family, which also features Jeannie Mai from The Real and Bob Saget from Full House.