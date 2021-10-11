LSA 2021: Sheheryar Munawar, Meera and Mahira Khan rock the finale performance

Sheheryar Munawar is known for his best acting performances either it’s film or drama he nailed every character he act.

Meera is a Pakistani film actress who has done many films in her career and now Meera is currently seeing in the LSA Awards Ceremony.

Mahira Khan is popular for her splendid performances in the television industry. She acclaimed that Humsafar drama was her career boost.

These three actors made a rock performance on a stage of LSA. They give the final performance in which they look enthusiastic while dancing. The trio beautifully slays the performance on the beats of the Punjabi songs.

Have a look!